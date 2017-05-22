Tsvetan Tsvetanov: 'It is Possible for Bulgaria to Become Part of the Schengen Area After a Successful Presidency of the EU Council

Bulgaria: Tsvetan Tsvetanov: 'It is Possible for Bulgaria to Become Part of the Schengen Area After a Successful Presidency of the EU Council photo : EPA/ BGNES

''It is highly likely for Bulgaria to become part of the Schengen area after a successful presidency of the EU Council'', Tsvetan Tsvetanov, deputy chairman of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party and MP, said, Focus News Agency reported.
 According to Tsvetanov, the issue has become a political one.

He expressed confidence that Bulgaria has the capacity and is reliably guarding EU’s external border.

''Airports could be the first to enter Schengen, while the land border will be viewed at a later stage. It all depends on the development of the situation, including forthcoming elections in Germany and the elections already held in France and the Netherlands'', Tsvetanov noted, adding that all of it will give opportunity and perspective for Bulgaria’s joining the Schengen area.

The country should also fulfill the recommendations under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. The parliament and respective ministries are making huge efforts to change the laws, he stressed.

