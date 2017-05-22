Stara Zagora, Best City For Living in Bulgaria For 2016

Stara Zagora is the best city for living in Bulgaria, according to the jury of Darik Radio, quoted by Focus News agency.



The city ranked first under special criteria representing expectations of modern man about the city where he works and lives. Among them is ecology, investments, new jobs, possibility to raise children, medical equipment, and educational institutions.



The prize was handed over to mayor Zhivko Todorov at a ceremony in Sofia, Stara Zagora’s municipality said in a press release.



The city that won the prize of radio listeners and darikradio.bg readers with over 50% was Burgas.



Sofia won two prizes – for Business and Digital city.

The other awards are:

Green city – Dobrich

Art city – Plovdiv

Knowledge city – Varna

City preserving tradition – Nesebar

Euro city and Small Euro city – Pleven and Primorsko

City of financial sustainability – Bansko

City of investments – Dimitrovgrad