Stara Zagora, Best City For Living in Bulgaria For 2016
Stara Zagora is the best city for living in Bulgaria, according to the jury of Darik Radio, quoted by Focus News agency.
The city ranked first under special criteria representing expectations of modern man about the city where he works and lives. Among them is ecology, investments, new jobs, possibility to raise children, medical equipment, and educational institutions.
The prize was handed over to mayor Zhivko Todorov at a ceremony in Sofia, Stara Zagora’s municipality said in a press release.
The city that won the prize of radio listeners and darikradio.bg readers with over 50% was Burgas.
Sofia won two prizes – for Business and Digital city.
The other awards are:
Green city – Dobrich
Art city – Plovdiv
Knowledge city – Varna
City preserving tradition – Nesebar
Euro city and Small Euro city – Pleven and Primorsko
City of financial sustainability – Bansko
City of investments – Dimitrovgrad
- » Checks into Quality of Imported Foodstuffs to Begin
- » Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition
- » NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8%
- » Victor Bojinov Delves Into Bulgarian History in ‘’Heights’’
- » NIMH: Short Rains with Thunders in the Afternoon
- » Weak Earthquake Registered Nearby Devin