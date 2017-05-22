Checks into Quality of Imported Foodstuffs to Begin

By end-June, an analysis will be made of the ingredients in some foodstuffs which are on sale in Bulgaria, Austria and Germany, Dr. Kamen Nikolov from the Food Safety Agency told the Bulgarian National Radio, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Subjects to checks will be chocolate, sodas, meat and dairy products and baby food.

Dr. Nikolov explained that in case there is a discrepancy between quality of the same brand in Bulgaria and another country, the company producer will be liable to sanctions by the authority in respective country.