Checks into Quality of Imported Foodstuffs to Begin
Society | May 22, 2017, Monday // 16:05| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
By end-June, an analysis will be made of the ingredients in some foodstuffs which are on sale in Bulgaria, Austria and Germany, Dr. Kamen Nikolov from the Food Safety Agency told the Bulgarian National Radio, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.
Subjects to checks will be chocolate, sodas, meat and dairy products and baby food.
Dr. Nikolov explained that in case there is a discrepancy between quality of the same brand in Bulgaria and another country, the company producer will be liable to sanctions by the authority in respective country.
- » Stara Zagora, Best City For Living in Bulgaria For 2016
- » Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition
- » NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8%
- » Victor Bojinov Delves Into Bulgarian History in ‘’Heights’’
- » NIMH: Short Rains with Thunders in the Afternoon
- » Weak Earthquake Registered Nearby Devin
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)