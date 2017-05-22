Checks into Quality of Imported Foodstuffs to Begin

Society | May 22, 2017, Monday // 16:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Checks into Quality of Imported Foodstuffs to Begin photo: pixabay.com

By end-June, an analysis will be made of the ingredients in some foodstuffs which are on sale in Bulgaria, Austria and Germany, Dr. Kamen Nikolov from the Food Safety Agency told the Bulgarian National Radio, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Subjects to checks will be chocolate, sodas, meat and dairy products and baby food.

Dr. Nikolov explained that in case there is a discrepancy between quality of the same brand in Bulgaria and another country, the company producer will be liable to sanctions by the authority in respective country.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ingredients, food checks
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria