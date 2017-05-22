President Rumen Radev: Only E-government Will Meet Public Expectations For Effectiveness, Transparency and Control'

E-government is a strategic priority for Bulgaria, an irreversible process and the only way to achieve effectiveness, transparency, success in the fight against corruption, accountability and control, President Rumen Radev said at a meeting with the management of State e-Government Agency.



E-government is a comprehensive issue requiring serious expertise, active participation and commitment by each administration and institution in Bulgaria, Radev said, quoted by his press office. The President is ready to support every initiative that would facilitate and speed up digital transformation of Bulgaria’s administration in favour of the citizens and the business.



Talks during the meeting concerned e-healthcare, digitalisation in public procurement, and integration between Bulgarian and other EU e-governments.



E-government will reform institutions and their processes and will save time and money to citizens in administrative services, Rosen Zhelyazkov, head of State e-Government Agency, said.



Radev and Zhelyazkov agreed that e-government should be priority not only for the agency but for all institutions.