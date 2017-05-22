Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition
Society | May 22, 2017, Monday // 15:23| Views: | Comments: 0
photo file: youtube
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The two spent 1 day, 23 hours and 1 minute in orbit around the Earth but had to return early after a technical failure prevented the docking of Soyuz 33 with Salyut 6 space station.
76-year-old Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov was taken to hospital this morning, reported BNR.
The Military Medical Academy has announced that he has most probably suffered a brain stroke.
On 10 April, 1979 Ivanov took part in flight in space on board the Soyuz 33 spaceship together with Russian Cosmonaut Nikolai Rukavishnikov.
The two spent 1 day, 23 hours and 1 minute in orbit around the Earth but had to return early after a technical failure prevented the docking of Soyuz 33 with Salyut 6 space station.
- » Stara Zagora, Best City For Living in Bulgaria For 2016
- » Checks into Quality of Imported Foodstuffs to Begin
- » NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8%
- » Victor Bojinov Delves Into Bulgarian History in ‘’Heights’’
- » NIMH: Short Rains with Thunders in the Afternoon
- » Weak Earthquake Registered Nearby Devin
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)