Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition

Society | May 22, 2017, Monday // 15:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition photo file: youtube

76-year-old Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov was taken to hospital this morning, reported BNR.

The Military Medical Academy has announced that he has most probably suffered a brain stroke.

On 10 April, 1979 Ivanov took part in flight in space on board the Soyuz 33 spaceship together with Russian Cosmonaut Nikolai Rukavishnikov.

The two spent 1 day, 23 hours and 1 minute in orbit around the Earth but had to return early after a technical failure prevented the docking of Soyuz 33 with Salyut 6 space station.


 

Tags: Georgi Ivanov, spaceship, orbit, stroke
