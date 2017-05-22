Conference „Prevention of Problem Payments in Utility Sector“

Novinite Group organizes a conference dedicated to problem payments in the utility sector.

The purpose of the event is to analyze the challenges and trends in the utility sector, to discuss the problem of the collection of receivables in a large number of companies, presenting good practices in this field, as well as the views of companies and clients of public utilities.

We will focus on the need for a new social policy to support all people who cannot pay their energy and water bills, as well as to put an end to the vicious practice of implementing state social policy through electricity, heating system, natural gas, water and telecommunications prices. The focus of the discussion will also be on how the price policy of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), the initiatives of the National Ombudsman and the market model prepared by the World Bank will become legislative initiatives.

Audience: Representatives of the government, local authorities, executive directors and representatives of the Enterprice Resource Planning, water companies, district heating companies, water supply managers, representatives of banks, mobile operators, collection companies, consultants, experts

Where and When: June 6, 2017 г., 13:00 h.

Inter Expo Center, hall Vitosha

Registration tax: BGN 120 including VAT

Deadline for Registration: 05.06.2017 г.



For more information: NOVINITE EAD, tel.number: 0999 080 070, email: office@novinitegroup.com and

http://event.novinite.bg/







(Preliminary Program)

13:00-13:30

Registration

13:30 – 13:45

Opening

Officials:

Temenuzhka Petkova - Minister of Energy

Associate Professor Ivan Ivanov – chairman of Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Maya Manolova - Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria

Dr. Veselin Bozhkov – chairman of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC)

Dimitar Margaritov –chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection (KZP)

Moderator: Kostadin Sirleshtov, CMS ‘’Cameron McKenna’’



13:45-14:45

Session l. CHALLENGES AND TENDENCIES IN THE UTILITY SECTOR and how this affects the price increase

Moderator: Kostadin Sirleshtov

1. Pricing policy of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. The conflict prices - purchasing power: what is the solution. Balance of interests of market participants.

- Associate Professor Ivan Ivanov –chairman of Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR)

2. Regulation of the mobile operators - processes in the EU, how it affects the Bulgarian operators and customers, balancing the interests of the market players.

- Dr. Veselin Bozhkov – chairman of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC)

3. How to overcome the deformations in utility companies - clients, the problem of private arbitration and private bailiffs, the role of the Ombudsman as a mediator and the initiator of legislative changes.

4. Changes in the utilities and how they affect on the price increase in the sector

5. Statement of the expenses in the utility sector

14:45-15:00 Discussion

15:00-15:40

Session ІІ. OVERDUE RECEIVABLES - HOW THE UTILITY COMPANIES ARE WORKING, BEST PRACTICES

Moderator: Nikolay Minkov

1. Condition and reasons for the increase in problem payments in the utilities sector:

2. Improving collectability. Receivables management. Prevention of problem payments. Good practices



15:40-16:00

Discussion

16:00-16:30

Coffee Break

16:30-17:20

Session ІІІ. CONSUMER PROTECTION, the PROBLEM ‘’CLIENTS-COLLECTIVE COMPANIES’’. ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS AND BEST PRACTICES

Moderator: Bogomil Nikolov, CEO of Bulgarian National Association Active Consumers

1. The problem of ‘’Customers - Collector companies’’: what to do?



2. Electronic payments and good practices in the complex e-service of the utility sector and their customers. Collaboration between the utility companies and financial institutions. Security.

3. Payments to utility companies through the mobile operators



17:20-17:40

Discussion

IV. Closing the Forum



17:40-19:40 Cocktail