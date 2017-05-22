NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8%

Visits to museums in Bulgaria totalled to 5,230,000 in 2016, going up by 9.8% compared to 2015. Approximately one fourth of them (1,223,000) were during days of free entry. An increased number of visits of foreigners has been registered - by 271,000, or by 36.8% compared to the previous year. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) and cited by FOCUS news agency.



By December 31, 2016, a total of 195 museums have been operating in Bulgaria, registered under the Cultural Heritage Act. By theme, they are divided into 88 general and 107 specialised museums (including art galleries).



The total income of museums in 2016 was BGN 56,375,000, an increase by 12.5% compared to 2015. Out of that, the amount of budget subsidy was BGN 43,000,000 (76.3%), income from visits was BGN 7,690,000 (13.6%), and from EU programmes and projects – BGN 745,000 (1.3%).



Museum staff in 2016 totalled to 3,150 people, an increase by 4.3% compared to the previous year.



In 2016, museums have used 1,375 computers for administrative purposes, 608 – for databases storage, and 188 0 for providing information to visitors.