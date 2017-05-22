NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8%

Society » EDUCATION | May 22, 2017, Monday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8% wikipedia

Visits to museums in Bulgaria totalled to 5,230,000 in 2016, going up by 9.8% compared to 2015. Approximately one fourth of them (1,223,000) were during days of free entry. An increased number of visits of foreigners has been registered - by 271,000, or by 36.8% compared to the previous year. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) and cited by FOCUS news agency.

By December 31, 2016, a total of 195 museums have been operating in Bulgaria, registered under the Cultural Heritage Act. By theme, they are divided into 88 general and 107 specialised museums (including art galleries).

The total income of museums in 2016 was BGN 56,375,000, an increase by 12.5% compared to 2015. Out of that, the amount of budget subsidy was BGN 43,000,000 (76.3%), income from visits was BGN 7,690,000 (13.6%), and from EU programmes and projects – BGN 745,000 (1.3%).

Museum staff in 2016 totalled to 3,150 people, an increase by 4.3% compared to the previous year.

In 2016, museums have used 1,375 computers for administrative purposes, 608 – for databases storage, and 188 0 for providing information to visitors.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: museum, museum staff, National Statistical Institute, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria