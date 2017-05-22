Bulgaria is the Country with the Most Road Traffic Deaths

May 22, 2017
Bulgaria is once again on the first place with the biggest number of people who lost their lives in car accidents in the EU, reported the Union of the Bulgarian Automobilists, quoted by BGNES.

The indicator, used to signal road safety in each European country is consistent with the exact number of dead people per one million citizens. Our country takes up the top position with nearly 100,000 (99,7%) killed. This alarming tendency of increasing amount of victims has been going on for the last few years.

In 2016 the countries with the smallest number of killed in road accidents are Sweden, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Ireland. The average numbers for the EU are as twice as small compared to Bulgaria – 49,99 per one million people.

The European Commission had conducted numerous initiatives for improving road safety in the member countries. Considering the stats, however, these actions did not seem to have any positive reaction in Bulgaria.

Do bear in mind that the latter numbers are exclusively calculated per one million citizens. In places like Lovech (a city in North Bulgaria) for example, where the population is more than 122,000, there is an overall number of 34 killed in 273 car accidents. In Razgrad (also in North Bulgaria) these come to 24 dead in 140 incidents.

A month ago the International Auto Association (FIA) in partnership with the Union of Bulgarian Automobilist launched a campaign, promoting road safety under the slogan: “35,000 lives”.

 

