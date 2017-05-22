Victor Bojinov Delves Into Bulgarian History in ‘’Heights’’

One of the most ambitious Bulgarian projects in recent years, Heights is an adaptation of Milen Ruskov’s novel of the same name, published in 2011. The EUR 1.35M project explores the Bulgarian realities of the 1870s a few years before the war, that would liberate the country from the Ottoman occupation, writes Cineuropa.



Directed by Victor Bojinov and adapted by Neli Dimitrova, the story follows Gicho – a young man in a revolutionary group led by Dimitar Obshti, a real-life revolutionary fighting against the Turks. After a successful train robbery Obshti entrust Gicho with a special mission: to deliver a letter to Vasil Levski, the country’s most famous freedom fighter, now considered hero dubbed The Apostle of Freedom. Accompanied by his friend Assencho, Gicho sets out an adventurous journey, desperate to free his country.

The project was supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center to the tune of EUR 560,000. In ecember 2015, it also received funding from Eurimages.



Described as a comedy-drama, Heights shines a sharp, realistic light on the attitudes and psyche of ordinary Bulgarians in the second half of the 19th century, according to information made public about the film.



The long-awaited date for the premiere of one of the most exciting Bulgarian film titles for the year - Heights is already a fact - 10 November 2017.

