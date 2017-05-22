Romanian Media: Bulgaria Offers Very Good Tourist Services

Business » TOURISM | May 22, 2017, Monday // 13:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Romanian Media: Bulgaria Offers Very Good Tourist Services photo: pixabay.com

The Romanian printed media write that Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece are the most preferred tourist destinations by the Romanians, when it comes to sea resorts, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.

However, the terrorist attacks and political instability in Turkey has resulted in decreased tourist interest towards the state.

Bulgaria has taken advantage of the situation and increased the volume of its tourist packages by 20-30%, as the Romanian tourists opt for all-inclusive system and prefer Bulgaria now, instead of Turkey.

At the same time Greece doesn’t rely on that system.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, Romania, greece, turkey, sea, terrorist attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria