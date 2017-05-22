Romanian Media: Bulgaria Offers Very Good Tourist Services
The Romanian printed media write that Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece are the most preferred tourist destinations by the Romanians, when it comes to sea resorts, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.
However, the terrorist attacks and political instability in Turkey has resulted in decreased tourist interest towards the state.
Bulgaria has taken advantage of the situation and increased the volume of its tourist packages by 20-30%, as the Romanian tourists opt for all-inclusive system and prefer Bulgaria now, instead of Turkey.
At the same time Greece doesn’t rely on that system.
