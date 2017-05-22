NIMH: Short Rains with Thunders in the Afternoon

Today cloudiness will develop across the country. There will be short rains, in more places and more serious, with thunders – in the afternoon.



There will be little to moderate northwestern wind. Maximum temperatures will mostly range between 20° and 25°, in Sofia around 20°.



This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), according FOCUS News Agency.



Atmospheric pressure in the morning was the average for May, and it will remain nearly unchanged during the day