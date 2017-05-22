Weak Earthquake Registered Nearby Devin

Bulgaria: Weak Earthquake Registered Nearby Devin

A 2 – magnitude earthquake is registered on the territory of Bulgaria, nearby Devin, reported BGNES.

The earthquake is felt at 10.19 am with an epicenter 6 km northeast of Devin, 32 km northwest of Smolyan and 136 km southeast of Sofia, with a depth of 15 km, the European Seismological Center said.

No information on damage from the quake has been provided yet.

