Bulgaria: Antoaneta Boneva Wins Silver Medal at ISSF World Cup in Munich photo: pixabay.com

Bulgarian’s athlete Antoaneta Boneva won silver medal at 25 meter pistol women at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, BNR reported.

Boneva was 5th before the final shooting with 585 points.

She earned 34 points in the final and placed second in the discipline.

Olympic champion Anna Korakaki (Greece) finished third. The gold medal went to the Chinese athlete Jindjing Zhang.

