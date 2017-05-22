National Theater ''Ivan Vazov'' To Be Renovated

The National Theater '' Ivan Vazov'' will welcome the new theater season in September after a refreshing renovation. This became clear from the four public contracts published so far, BGNES reported. The value of the announced renovation amounts to more than BGN 500,000M, excluding VAT.

BGN 270 000 will go to pre-tapping the chairs in the Grand and Chamber halls of the theater. BGN 70 000 will be for renovation of the sanitary facilities, both for viewers and for the cast.



Another BGN 100 000 will go for the replacement of insulation, ventilation and electrical installations of the building.



According to the documentation, the repairs should be carried out in the summer, when the National Theater's troupe is on vacation. Although it is not announced in public procurement, the renovation of the theater is also due to the upcoming Bulgarian . Part of the events, which will be part of the cultural program of the Presidency, will be held at the National Theater.