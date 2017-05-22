Kubrat Pulev to Fight For IBF Heavyweight title within 10 Months

Bulgaria’s boxer Kubrat Pulev is to face the current world heavyweight boxing champion Antony Joshua in a match for the IBF world title within the next five months, Pulev’s promoter and manager Kalle Sauerland told media, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The match is likely to be held in November this year or in March 2018.

The date of the match depends on whether Vladimir Klitschko would decide to go for a second fight against Joshua.

Kubrat Pulev prefers to face him for the world title rather than competing with another boxer for a vacant title, Kalle Sauerland specified.