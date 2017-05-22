President Radev: ‘Bulgaria Must Have Long-Term Security Strategy’

‘’The first National Security Council meeting convened at the presidency will be on the topic of ‘’Risks and threats to the national strengthening’’, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told the Bulgarian National Radio in an interview on Sunday.



‘’We all see that the security environment is extremely complex in both regional and global context. This generates potential threats and security risks for all of us’’, the President pointed out.



According to his words, the meeting was scheduled in order to assess the abilities of the country to respond to these challenges. The President also said that Bulgaria should have a long-term security strategy in order for the efforts of institutions to be most effective.