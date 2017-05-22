Theresa May: 'No time to Waste' as Brexit Talks Will Start Just 11 Days After the Election'

World » EU | May 22, 2017, Monday // 09:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Theresa May: 'No time to Waste' as Brexit Talks Will Start Just 11 Days After the Election' photo: pixabay.com

Britain has “no time to waste” in Brexit talks, Theresa May will warn as she says formal negotiations about leaving the European Union will start just 11 days after the election, writes The Telegraph.

The Prime Minister will tell supporters in Wales - which voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union at the referendum – not to risk letting Jeremy Corbyn lead these talks.

On her first visit to Wales of the official election campaign, Mrs May will stress that she will not take support from Welsh voters “for granted” as she seeks to win a Tory landslide on June 8.

Mrs May will say: “There are just 17 days to go until this crucial General Election. Just 11 days after that, the European Union wants the Brexit negotiations to begin.

"The UK's seat at the negotiating table will be filled by me or Jeremy Corbyn. The deal we seek will be negotiated by me or Jeremy Corbyn.

"There will be no time to waste and no time for a new government to find its way. So the stakes in this election are high."

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theresa may, Brexit, election, UK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria