Bulgaria is Making Positive and Confident Steps Towards the Fulfillment of Almost All Recommendations under the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification

‘’Bulgaria has been making positive and confident steps towards the fulfillment of almost all recommendations under the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification’’, Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said after meetings in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission and the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

During his visit to Brussels Sotir Tsatsarov met with the department which manages the work under the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification.

In his words, he was assured during those meetings that Bulgaria was making very positive and confident steps towards the fulfillment of almost all recommendations under that mechanism.

