Sofia Hosts European Conference on Role of Culture For Social Inclusion

Society » CULTURE | May 19, 2017, Friday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Hosts European Conference on Role of Culture For Social Inclusion file photo: bgnes

More than 40 politicians from European Union member countries are discussing in Sofia the role of culture as a driver of social inclusion, social innovation and intercultural dialogue in European cities and regions, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The event has been organized by the European Committee of the Regions.

The hosts from Sofia Municipality have presented the experience of the capital city in management of cultural processes, financing of culture via innovative private-public partnerships and renovation of spaces for cultural events.

In latest estimates, culture and creativity account for more than 80,000 jobs in Bulgaria.  

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: culture, European Union, jobs, social innovation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria