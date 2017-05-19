Sofia Hosts European Conference on Role of Culture For Social Inclusion

More than 40 politicians from European Union member countries are discussing in Sofia the role of culture as a driver of social inclusion, social innovation and intercultural dialogue in European cities and regions, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The event has been organized by the European Committee of the Regions.

The hosts from Sofia Municipality have presented the experience of the capital city in management of cultural processes, financing of culture via innovative private-public partnerships and renovation of spaces for cultural events.

In latest estimates, culture and creativity account for more than 80,000 jobs in Bulgaria.