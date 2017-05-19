PM Boyko Borisov in Hitrino: 'We Believe in the Good Of, in Building Upon, And in the Prosperity of Bulgaria

''We believe in the good of, in building upon, and in the prosperity of Bulgaria'', said PM Boyko Borisov in the village of Hitrino, where the first sod was turned at the site of the new houses to be built in place of the ones destroyed on December 10, 2016, according to Radio FOCUS – Shumen.

Representatives of the Bulgarian Construction Chamber attended the ceremony, with the assistance of which 10 houses are to be built free of charge, with the funds for one being donated by a political party. Boyko Borisov was welcomed by Hitrino Mayor Nuridin Ismail.



At the start of the ceremony, a prayer was given by the Shumen Regional Mufti Mesut Mehmedov. He noted that the villagers in Hitrino proved that they were goof and responsible people, and remained united during the difficult times, without giving up on religion. Those attending the ceremony were greeted by the Varna and Viliki Preslav Metropolitan Yoan. He wished success to the people who will be building the houses and good luck to the builders.



Hitrino Mayor Nuridin Ismail promised that, when the village is restored, he would do what PM Boyko Borisov wished for and turn it into a “doll.” He stated that Hitrino could be given as an example for how a settlement could restore following a disaster. He welcomed Borisov with the words: “You are now a honorary citizen of Hitrino and are at home here.”



PM Borisov called for the attendees to listen to the words of the Regional Mufti and Metropolitan Yoan, considering the tension between supporters of Democrats for Responsibility, Freedom and Tolerance (DRFT) and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) in Dzhebel.

“Ethnic tolerance here is only the right and good thing to do. We believe in the good, in building upon, and in the prosperity of Bulgaria,” Borisov said. He wished the builders to construct the homes quickly, efficiently, and trouble-free.



Among the other attendees at the turning of the first sod were Shumen Mayor Lyubomir Hristov, Regional Governor of Shumen District Stefan Zhelev, and other officials from the region.