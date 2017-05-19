A Ministry for Bulgaria's Presidency of The Council of the EU Will Start Work on June 2nd

A Ministry for Bulgaria's Presidency of The Council of the EU 2018 will start work on June 2nd , said Mrs. Lilyana Pavlova, Minister of Bulgarian Presidency of The Council of the EU, told a BGNES reporter.

“On the 31st of May during the Government meeting will be discussed the interior regulations of the Ministry of the Presidency. On the 2nd of June the decision will be published in the State Gazette and then the Ministry will come into action. There is an established National Center for Bulgaria Presidency, which is where the Ministry will be placed. There will also be a spokesman of the Presidency but no sooner than 1st of January, 2018'', explained Pavlova.

Lilyana Pavlova also reported that in September a special training will be carried out for the Media concerning the Presidency. There will be a press-center in the National Palace of Culture and the need for 130 employees, not only native ,but foreign, as well.

Most of the meetings, more than 1500, are going to take place in Brussels, where 200 people will have to work full-time. The meetings in Sofia are expected to be around 200, most of them carried out in February, April and June.

One of Bulgaria's biggest priorities will be the West Balkan region, as well as the cohesion policy and its tools after 2020.

On Brexit, Pavlova commented that the topic is very important for the Bulgarian Presidency but, however, the main center of attention should be the Presidency itself.