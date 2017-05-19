Mostly Sunny Today with Temporary Cloud Increases

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today with Temporary Cloud Increases photo: pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases of cloudiness, only in some places there is possibility for short rainfalls.

There will be light east, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures in most places will range between 20° and 25°, in Sofia 22°, Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced, according to FOCUS News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure in the morning will be higher than the average for May, but it is expected to decrease during the day and get closer to the average level.

