Mostly Sunny Today with Temporary Cloud Increases
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 19, 2017, Friday // 13:45| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases of cloudiness, only in some places there is possibility for short rainfalls.
Today it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases of cloudiness, only in some places there is possibility for short rainfalls.
There will be light east, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures in most places will range between 20° and 25°, in Sofia 22°, Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced, according to FOCUS News Agency.
Atmospheric pressure in the morning will be higher than the average for May, but it is expected to decrease during the day and get closer to the average level.
- » Most of the Country Will be Cloudy Today with Light Showers in Places
- » Bulgaria Nominates Four Biosphere Reserves For Inclusion in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves
- » The Maximum Temperatures Today Will Be Up To 25° C
- » Payment of Over EUR 27.5M For Organic Plant Growing Starts
- » Dangerous Pollution of Water in Village Near Haskovo
- » Small Earthquake Near Devin
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)