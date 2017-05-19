Barometer Bulgaria: 4 Parties Enter National Assembly If Elections Were Held Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 19, 2017, Friday // 13:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Barometer Bulgaria: 4 Parties Enter National Assembly If Elections Were Held Today photo: pixabay.com

If Parliamentary elections were held today in Bulgaria GERB, The Bulgarian Socialist Party, the Unite Patriots and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms would enter the National Assembly, the results of the national survey of Barometer Bulgaria Agency show, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The survey was made two months after the early Parliamentary elections and two weeks after the formation of the new Bulgarian cabinet.

21.7% of the respondents said they would not vote.

34.2% of the surveyed nationals would cast their ballots for GERB, 27.6% would vote for the Bulgarian Socialist Party, 11.2% would vote for the United Patriots coalition and 8.6% would vote for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

Volya Party which is currently represented at the National Assembly would earn only 2.2% of the votes and remain under the 4% barrier.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Bulgarian Socialist Party, Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Volya, United Patriots, elections
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria