Barometer Bulgaria: 4 Parties Enter National Assembly If Elections Were Held Today

If Parliamentary elections were held today in Bulgaria GERB, The Bulgarian Socialist Party, the Unite Patriots and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms would enter the National Assembly, the results of the national survey of Barometer Bulgaria Agency show, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The survey was made two months after the early Parliamentary elections and two weeks after the formation of the new Bulgarian cabinet.

21.7% of the respondents said they would not vote.

34.2% of the surveyed nationals would cast their ballots for GERB, 27.6% would vote for the Bulgarian Socialist Party, 11.2% would vote for the United Patriots coalition and 8.6% would vote for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

Volya Party which is currently represented at the National Assembly would earn only 2.2% of the votes and remain under the 4% barrier.