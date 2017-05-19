Vice Premier Ekaterina Zaharieva: ‘Bulgarians Cannot Wait Any More For a Fair Judicial System’
''The government has called on institutions to work together and lower tension as soon as possible in order to implement reforms in the judicial system. Not because there are recommendations from the European Commission (EC), but because Bulgarian citizens are waiting and cannot wait any more for a fair judicial system'', Deputy Prime Minister in charge of judicial reforms Ekaterina Zaharieva said after a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and the head of the Supreme Court of Cassation, Lozan Panov. Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva also attended the meeting, FOCUS News Agency reported.
All parties agreed that this is one of the most important reforms because Bulgarians expect justice, swiftness and effectiveness in the judicial system, Zaharieva said.
She reminded that the government has promised to implement as soon as possible 17 recommendations from EC
