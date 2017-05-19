Bulgaria Wants More Serious Funding for EU Battlegroups

May 19, 2017
Bulgaria Wants More Serious Funding for EU Battlegroups

At a Brussels-held sitting of the Foreign Affairs (Defense) Council of the EU Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov declared that Sofia wanted the expansion of the range of the common funding for the EU battlegroups vie including the expenses for their deployment too with the purpose of a fairer distribution of the burden between all the member-states, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The minister further underlined that Bulgaria wanted the strengthening of the cooperation between the EU and NATO in the building of a capacity of the Western Balkans and Black Sea region’s partners.

Karakachanov is expected to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg within the frames of his visit.

