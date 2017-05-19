1km Long Queue of Cars Formed at the Entrance of Kulata Border Checkpoint

A 1km long queue of cars formed at Kulata border checkpoint at the entrance of the country, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.



The information is by 06:00 Bulgarian time. The reason for the queue of cars forming is repairs being done on the roadway at the checkpoint.



At Dunav Most-Vidin border checkpoint, there was a 1km long queue of cargo vehicles at the exit. Traffic was normal on the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian, Bulgarian-Turkish, and the remaining checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Romanian borders.