1km Long Queue of Cars Formed at the Entrance of Kulata Border Checkpoint

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 19, 2017, Friday // 12:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 1km Long Queue of Cars Formed at the Entrance of Kulata Border Checkpoint bgnes

A 1km long queue of cars formed at Kulata border checkpoint at the entrance of the country, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.

The information is by 06:00 Bulgarian time. The reason for the queue of cars forming is repairs being done on the roadway at the checkpoint.

At Dunav Most-Vidin border checkpoint, there was a 1km long queue of cargo vehicles at the exit. Traffic was normal on the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian, Bulgarian-Turkish, and the remaining checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Romanian borders.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kulata border checkpoint, queue, cars
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria