The Man Injured During the Incident in Sofia’s Vitosha District Has His Life in Danger

''Those killed were a man and a woman, a young boy at about 30 was seriously injured, and his life is in danger, we can receive the worst news at any moment.'' This is what the administrative head of Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office (SCPO) Emiliya Rusinova said during a briefing at the Sofia Court House in relation to a 57-year-old man being detained for the murder of two people and injuring of a third one in Sofia’s Vitosha district, FOCUS News Agency reported.



“Although the period of time was short, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and Capital Directorate of Interior, this murder was solved. In close proximity to the crime scene, one Dragomir Draganov was arrested, which we can assume is the perpetrator of the crime,” Rusinova explained.



She noted that the man was arrested while in his car, and a legally owned weapon was found with him. An expertise was assigned, and it was assumed that the gun was the murder weapon. The accused was to face the court in the following days. “It is not a criminal or domestic incident, it was about financial relations,” Emiliya Rusinova noted. The woman who died was the injured man’s mother.



During the briefing, Ministry of Interior’s Chief Secretary Chief Commissioner Mladen Marinov stated that there was no evidence of the crime being prepared in advance. “The murderer and the victims met yesterday as well about these financial disputes, most likely today things went out of control and this serious offence was committed. The perpetrator has no criminal records, he was not been known to the police so far. He is an entrepreneur dealing with a construction business,” Marinov explained.



There were witnesses at the scene of the crime, and while there were no direct witnesses of the shooting, there were people close-by who were present during the scandal, and were currently being questioned, said the Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs Ivaylo Ivanov during the briefing.