Dimitar Glavchev: ‘Bulgaria Recognized Macedonia by its Constitutional Name’
photo : EPA/ BGNES
‘’Bulgaria has been supporting firmly the name of the Republic of Macedonia and this support is part of our consistent policy towards Macedonia since we recognized our neighboring country’’, Bulgaria’s National Assembly Speaker Dimitar Glavchev told TV+ channel.
According to his words, Sofia should not take side in the naming dispute between Skopje and third countries.
‘’Bulgaria was the first country that recognized the Republic of Macedonia and unlike other countries we recognized Macedonia under its constitutional name’’, Dimitar Glavchev added.
