Dimitar Glavchev: ‘Bulgaria Recognized Macedonia by its Constitutional Name’

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 19, 2017, Friday // 10:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev: ‘Bulgaria Recognized Macedonia by its Constitutional Name’ photo : EPA/ BGNES

‘’Bulgaria has been supporting firmly the name of the Republic of Macedonia and this support is part of our consistent policy towards Macedonia since we recognized our neighboring country’’, Bulgaria’s National Assembly Speaker Dimitar Glavchev told TV+ channel.

According to his words, Sofia should not take side in the naming dispute between Skopje and third countries.

‘’Bulgaria was the first country that recognized the Republic of Macedonia and unlike other countries we recognized Macedonia under its constitutional name’’, Dimitar Glavchev added.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitar Glavchev, Skopje, macedonia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria