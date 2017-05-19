Greek Parliament Approves New Austerity Measures
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 19, 2017, Friday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Greek parliament late Thursday adopted a new round of austerity cuts which the government hopes will secure a pledge of debt relief and loan disbursements by EU-IMF creditors this month, reported AFP.
The bill entails EUR 4.9 billion ($5.4 billion) in pension cuts and lower tax breaks in 2018-2021 and was passed by a majority of 153 lawmakers from the ruling coalition. A total of 128 voted against the measure.
- » EU to Deploy 100 Election Observers to Kosovo
- » Tear Gas Fired at Greek Anti-Austerity Protest
- » Macedonian President Gives Mandate for Coalition Government
- » General Strike to Disrupt Services Across Greece
- » Romania With New Gas Field Worth USD 4B
- » Serbia Moves Migrants From Makeshift Belgrade Camps
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)