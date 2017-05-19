Greek Parliament Approves New Austerity Measures

The Greek parliament late Thursday adopted a new round of austerity cuts which the government hopes will secure a pledge of debt relief and loan disbursements by EU-IMF creditors this month, reported AFP.



The bill entails EUR 4.9 billion ($5.4 billion) in pension cuts and lower tax breaks in 2018-2021 and was passed by a majority of 153 lawmakers from the ruling coalition. A total of 128 voted against the measure.