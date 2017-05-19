Enhanced Security Measures Along Bulgarian Summer Resorts

Business » TOURISM | May 19, 2017, Friday // 09:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Enhanced Security Measures Along Bulgarian Summer Resorts photo : EPA/ BGNES

After a meeting with local authorities of Burgas due to the summer tourist season’s preparation, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova proclaimed that a total of 756 police officers would be sent to enhance security along the resorts, reported BNR.

All bodies of control will be relied on for a smooth summer season with a tourist growth of 7 - 8% expected this year.

Early bookings from Germany have gone up by 10 – 29% for the different resorts, while the growth in charter flights from France is 83%.

The expected growth of tourism from Russia is 15 – 20%.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, tourism, Nikolina Angelkova, Germany, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria