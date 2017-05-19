Enhanced Security Measures Along Bulgarian Summer Resorts
photo : EPA/ BGNES
After a meeting with local authorities of Burgas due to the summer tourist season’s preparation, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova proclaimed that a total of 756 police officers would be sent to enhance security along the resorts, reported BNR.
All bodies of control will be relied on for a smooth summer season with a tourist growth of 7 - 8% expected this year.
Early bookings from Germany have gone up by 10 – 29% for the different resorts, while the growth in charter flights from France is 83%.
The expected growth of tourism from Russia is 15 – 20%.
