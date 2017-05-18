Vice President Yotova Speaks With Representatives of Bulgarian Communities in Neighbouring Countries
A National Forum of Balkan States’ Bulgarians under the slogan Mission-Heritage is being held in Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
Vice President Iliana Yotova said in front of the participants that Bulgaria relied on the assistance of its citizens abroad and those should be its ambassadors to the receiving countries, presenting the national culture in all of its receiving countries, presenting the national culture in all of its aspects to the global community.
At a meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian communities in Albania, Serbia, Greece, Macedonia, Romania and Kosovo, Yotova commended that no matter their place of residence the Bulgarians are one nation and their common past obliges their common future.
The work with Bulgarians abroad is a major priority of Bulgaria and even a single Bulgarian within any village or town remaining anywhere in the world shall be protected, alongside his or her rights, the vice president assured.
- » Bulgaria’s Current Balance Shows Deficit of EUR 254M
- » High Administrative Court Revokes Government Decision to Set Minimum Wage at BGN 460 for 2017
- » Sharp Increase in Number of Bulgarian Tourists Visiting Germany
- » Parliament Grants State money Prizes For Special Merits to the Bulgarian State and Nation to 15 People
- » China's Huawei to Help Bulgaria Become EU Leader in IT Services
- » Work on Procurement of the Operation of Sea Beaches Continues