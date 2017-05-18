Vice President Yotova Speaks With Representatives of Bulgarian Communities in Neighbouring Countries

Bulgaria: Vice President Yotova Speaks With Representatives of Bulgarian Communities in Neighbouring Countries photo : EPA/ BGNES

A National Forum of Balkan States’ Bulgarians under the slogan Mission-Heritage is being held in Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Vice President Iliana Yotova said in front of the participants that Bulgaria relied on the assistance of its citizens abroad and those should be its ambassadors to the receiving countries, presenting the national culture in all of its receiving countries, presenting the national culture in all of its aspects to the global community.

At a meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian communities in Albania, Serbia, Greece, Macedonia, Romania and Kosovo, Yotova commended that no matter their place of residence the Bulgarians are one nation and their common past obliges their common future.

The work with Bulgarians abroad is a major priority of Bulgaria and even a single Bulgarian within any village or town remaining anywhere in the world shall be protected, alongside his or her rights, the vice president assured.

