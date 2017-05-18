IS Kills More Than 50 in Central Syria Attack

May 18, 2017
Bulgaria: IS Kills More Than 50 in Central Syria Attack

The Islamic State group killed more than 50 people in an attack on two government-held villages in central Syria's Hama province on Thursday, a monitor said, reported AFP.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack on two villages killed 15 civilians and 27 pro-government fighters, with another 10 bodies yet to be identified as government fighters or local residents.

IS also lost 15 fighters in the attack, the monitor said.

Tags: Islamic state, Syria, attack
