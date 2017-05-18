57-year-old Man Detained For the Murder of Two People in Sofia’s Vitosha District

May 18, 2017, Thursday
57-year-old Man Detained For the Murder of Two People in Sofia's Vitosha District

Sofia criminologists arrested a 57-year-old man for committing a serious criminal offence, the press centre of the Republic of Bulgaria Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Today, May 18, at about 10:25 local time, a shooting was reported in the region of Vitosha district in Sofia. Arriving at the site, the police and medical teams established the death of two men, while a third one was seriously injured and sent to the hospital.

Investigation in the region started immediately, and the area was closed off. Minutes later, one 57-year-old man with initials D. D. was detained.

Work continues on clarifying the circumstances and causes of the crime committed. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the case, which is proceeding under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office. In relation to this, today at 14:30 local time, the administrative head of Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office - Emiliya Rusinova and the Ministry of Interior’s Chief Secretary – Chief Commissioner Mladen Marinov will give a briefing at the Sofia Court House.

Tags: serious crime, sofia, Murder
