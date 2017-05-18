Bulgaria’s Current Balance Shows Deficit of EUR 254M

The Central Bank of Bulgaria reports deficit of the country’s current balance, amounting to some EUR 254M for March, on surplus of EUR 131M in March 2016, according to BNR.

The trade balance in March was negative to the tune of EUR 343M on deficit to the tune of EUR 221.1M a year earlier.

Direct foreign investments in March declined by no less than EUR 206.2M, on increase of EUR 55.5M a year earlier.

The largest direct net investments through the first three months of 2017 came from Norway (EUR 17.8M), Malta (EUR 15M) and Holland (12.3M).