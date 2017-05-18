Sofia’s Municipal Council Approves Measures Against Air Pollution

Bulgaria: Sofia's Municipal Council Approves Measures Against Air Pollution

Sofia’s municipal council has approved an updated programme for air quality management until 2020, FOCUS News Agency reports.

The programme was approved by 52 councilors, while three abstained.

It aims at reducing particulate matter and limiting traffic of vehicles with high levels of harmful emissions. Public transport will be free in days with increased levels of particulate matter, while another measure provides for free parking for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The programme was updated after high levels of particulate matter were registered in Sofia last winter.

Tags: Sofia Municipal Council, air pollution
