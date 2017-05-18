Sofia’s Municipal Council Approves Measures Against Air Pollution
photo: pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia’s municipal council has approved an updated programme for air quality management until 2020, FOCUS News Agency reports.
Sofia’s municipal council has approved an updated programme for air quality management until 2020, FOCUS News Agency reports.
The programme was approved by 52 councilors, while three abstained.
It aims at reducing particulate matter and limiting traffic of vehicles with high levels of harmful emissions. Public transport will be free in days with increased levels of particulate matter, while another measure provides for free parking for electric and hybrid vehicles.
The programme was updated after high levels of particulate matter were registered in Sofia last winter.
- » 66% of Bulgarians Do Not Trust New Parliament
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: '15 Million People Around the World Speak and Use the Bulgarian Language'
- » Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov Will Sue Sega Newspaper for Publishing False Information
- » President Rumen Radev: ‘Bulgaria to Continue Support For its Large Community in Ukraine
- » 2km Long Queue of Cars Formed at the Entrance of Kulata Border Checkpoint
- » Bulgarian Deputy Minister Quits Over Nazi salute
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)