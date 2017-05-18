66% of Bulgarians Do Not Trust New Parliament

The monthly and economic index of Gallup International shows that the new parliament of Bulgaria is starting its work with a level of trust of 24%, or 66% of the people do not trust the current formation inside, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The agency comments that the numbers are relatively good, compared to the situation over the past years, as the overall trend of negativism towards the parliament’s activity has been kept.

30% of the polled were optimistic in early May, regarding the country’s direction of development, while 53% were pessimists.

Despite the fact that pessimism is traditionally overwhelming, it looks like the positive evaluations have more stable positions through the past years, sociologists say.