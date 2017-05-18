Vice President Iliyana Yotova: '15 Million People Around the World Speak and Use the Bulgarian Language'

''15 million people around the entire world speak and use the Bulgarian language. Half of them are in their homeland, and the others – in other countries.'' This is what Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova said during the opening of the National Forum of Bulgarians from Balkan Countries “Mission – Heritage'', FOCUS News Agency reported.



“Bulgaria’s past is its future, and our mission as Bulgarians is to get as much people around the world as possible interested in our culture,” she noted. She believed that Bulgarians were in the root of European civilisation. Seven civilisations have passed through our lands. Each one has left something of its own,” Yotova said.

“It is important to often think about what the Bulgarian land is. We are representatives of one of the three most powerful countries in Europe. Founded in 681, as imprint of the alliance between Slavs and Proto-Bulgarians,” the vice president pointed out.

According to her, the strength of the Bulgarian language and spirituality was stronger than the wars and slavery, known by the people of the lands. “It does not matter where we live, we are one nation. Our shared past obliges us to have a shared future,” Yotova told the Bulgarians living in other Balkan countries which participated at the forum.



She also said that, in 8 months, Bulgaria’s name would often be heard from European institutions. “Bulgaria will be taking over the presidency of the EU Council. The presidency is providing the opportunity to popularise the country over the border,” she commented.