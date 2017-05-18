Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov Will Sue Sega Newspaper for Publishing False Information

Bulgaria: Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov Will Sue Sega Newspaper for Publishing False Information photo : EPA/ BGNES

Bulgarian Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov will sue Sega newspaper for publishing false information. This became known during an extraordinary briefing at the Burgas Regional Administration, FOCUS Radio – Burgas reported.


Simeonov stated that the newspaper was spreading negative propaganda against him, manipulating an interview with him.

“This newspaper will be sued. Never in any way have I said the words in the title, that I have made joke photographs in Buhenvald. This is an attack against the government. This is being used for political purposes. I am sorry that I give an interview to anyone who asks, depending on journalistic integrity,” the deputy PM also stated.

In response of whether he would resign if Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) requested him to do so, responded that this would not happen. “I would resign if my partners and my coalition partner request so. Bulgaria needs a good government,” Simeonov said.

