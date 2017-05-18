President Rumen Radev: ‘Bulgaria to Continue Support For its Large Community in Ukraine

‘’Bulgaria is proud of its large community in Ukraine which has preserved a strong and vital connection with the motherland. We make a lot of efforts to maintain their rights and to support them’’, President Rumen Radev said at a working meeting with the MP from the Vekhovna Rada of Ukraine Anton Kisse, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The President thanked Anton Kisse for his long running efforts and his active stance for preserving and promoting the Bulgarian identity and the national values with the 200,000 – strong Bulgarian minority in Ukraine.