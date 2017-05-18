2km Long Queue of Cars Formed at the Entrance of Kulata Border Checkpoint

Bulgaria: 2km Long Queue of Cars Formed at the Entrance of Kulata Border Checkpoint

A 2km long queue of cars has formed at the entrance of Bulgaria at Kulata border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.

The information is by 06:00 local time.

The reason for the forming of the queue of cars is repairs being done on the roadway at the checkpoint.

Traffic is normal on the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian, Bulgarian-Turkish, and Bulgarian-Romanian borders.

