Bulgarian Deputy Minister Quits Over Nazi salute

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 18, 2017, Thursday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Deputy Minister Quits Over Nazi salute photo: twitter/@posledniskaut

Bulgarian Deputy Minister whose nationalist party recently joined a coalition with the center-right resigned on Wednesday after a photo emerged of him doing a Nazi salute, writes the Times of Israel.

The image, taken in 2008, shows Pavel Tenev raising his right arm in front of a soldier in a wax museum in Paris.

The scandal broke after Bulgarian media discovered the picture on Tenev’s Facebook account.

‘’I do not have the Nazi ideology’’, Tenev said at a press conference in Sofia, adding that his gesture had been meant in a ‘’mocking’’ way.

“The tension this has created is not helpful for the government, so I’ve asked to be released from my duties,” he said.

UP chief and vice-premier Valeri Simeonov said the publication of Tenev’s picture had been “silly.”

Recalling a visit as a student to the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany in the 1970s, Simeonov told Bulgarian newspaper Sega: “Who knows what funny pictures we took back then.”

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Valeri Simeonov, Nazi salute
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria