EU Fines Facebook EUR 110M Over 'Misleading' info in WhatsApp Takeover
photo: pixabay.com
The European Commission on Thursday fined US social media giant Facebook EUR 110 million ($120 million) for providing incorrect and misleading information on its takeover of WhatsApp, AFP reported.
"Today's decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
