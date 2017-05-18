EU Fines Facebook EUR 110M Over 'Misleading' info in WhatsApp Takeover

World » EU | May 18, 2017, Thursday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Fines Facebook EUR 110M Over 'Misleading' info in WhatsApp Takeover photo: pixabay.com

The European Commission on Thursday fined US social media giant Facebook EUR 110 million ($120 million) for providing incorrect and misleading information on its takeover of WhatsApp, AFP reported.

"Today's decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Facebook, EU, whatsapp
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria