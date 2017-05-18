Boyko Borisov: '’Now Everything is in the Hands of the Political Forces in Macedonia'

‘’Now everything is in the hands of the political forces in Macedonia.’’ This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during an interview on TV+ and quoted by BGNES. The reason for his statement is the mandate which was given by the President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov to the leader of the Social Democratic Union Zoran Zaev to form a government.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented that only stable government in Macedonia could calm the political passions in the country.



"As soon as we have a government, we will have a bilateral meeting with our colleagues from Macedonia, along with foreign ministers, and make plan for Macedonia, as we are ahead of the EU presidency, so everyone should write their homework just like Bulgaria, "Borisov said.