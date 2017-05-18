EU to Deploy 100 Election Observers to Kosovo

The European Union is set to deploy an Election Observation Mission—EOM to Kosovo to observe the 2017 general elections in response to an invitation to country’s president, Hashim Thaci, Gazeta Express reported.



The Central Election Commission (CEc), a body which organizes elections in Kosovo adopted a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) with the European Union on deployment of the election observers. The CEC chairwoman, Valdete Daka, confirmed that the EU will deploy and observers mission as in previous elections held in 2014.



“Today, I got a confirmation from the Head of the EU Office in Kosovo, Nataliya Apostolova, that the EU will deploy 100 election observers. Most likely they will be deployed in Kosovo on Saturday, but of course we should approve a MoU with the EU in order for the mission to start observation of the election process,” said Daka.



Kosovo is set to hold early elections on 11 June 2017, after MPs voted a no confidence motion in Isa Mustafa’s Government last week.