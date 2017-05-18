26,000 Children With Disabilities Receive Family Allowances and the Amount for This Year Is BGN 160m

''Children who receive family allowances under the Family Allowances for Children Act are about 26,000 and this year’s budget provides for payments of over BGN 160 million'', Minister of Labour and Social Policy Biser Petkov said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers FOCUS News Agency reports.



He said that he was ready to hold a meeting with representatives of protesting parents of disabled children. “We have carefully studied all the demands that have received electronic media coverage and we will give a clear answer as to what can be satisfied and how.”



“An electronic register of people with disabilities is being developed. We had a conversation yesterday with the Executive Director of the Agency for People with Disabilities and we will provide whatever necessary as an additional resource to enable this register to be implemented and fully operational. We will try to separate social services from social benefits, as they are now together in the Social Assistance Act,” Petkov further noted.



In his words, the new social services are aimed to address the individual needs of people with disabilities, so as to identify the common and specific needs, and, satisfy them accordingly. “We are also working on providing funding for personal assistant programmes, as well as day-care centres for children and people with disabilities to offer some relief to the carers”, said Biser Petkov.