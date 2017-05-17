New French Government Unveiled

New French Government Unveiled

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron appointed his first government on Wednesday, naming veteran Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian to foreign affairs and European lawmaker Sylvie Goulard as defence minister, reported AFP.

Other key figures during his campaign were given senior roles in his slimmed-down 22-strong cabinet, with the mayor of Lyon, Gerard Collomb, named as interior minister and centrist ally Francois Bayrou given the justice portfolio.

Rightwinger Bruno Le Maire was named economy minister and is one of three members of the conservative Republicans party in the government along with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who was appointed on Monday.

Macron, who had promised to draw in talent from both sides of the political spectrum, also kept on two members of the outgoing Socialist government -- Le Drian and Annick Girardin, who was named minister of France's overseas territories.

Emmanuel Macron, France, elections, government
