NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Congratulates Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov on His 3rd PM Mandate

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov on his third PM mandate, wishing him full success in his new duties, the government information service announced.

''You take office at a moment when the Alliance is facing important challenges, in response to which we must keep it strong and at the same time stabilize our eastern and southern neighbouring relations and support a strong transatlantic connection'', he wrote in his address to the Bulgarian PM.

''I am sure that this will continue during your mandate and that the Alliance can continue to rely on your personal support in carrying out our joint tasks'', the NATO Secretary General also noted. In conclusion, Stoltenberg adds that he was expecting to meet PM Borisov in Brussels later this month.

