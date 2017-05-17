High Administrative Court Revokes Government Decision to Set Minimum Wage at BGN 460 for 2017

May 17, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: High Administrative Court Revokes Government Decision to Set Minimum Wage at BGN 460 for 2017 pixabay.com

The High Administrative Court today annulled the government’s decree that set minimum wage at BGN 460 for 2017, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said.

The case had been initiated on complaint from four employer associations – Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association, Bulgarian Industrial Association, BCCI and Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria. They claimed that the decision was taken without a preliminary discussion with them as required by law.

Today BCCI said that given the importance of the minimum wage for both the employers and the workers, its establishment by the government with agreements only with trade unions is against the national and European rules and is not in the interest of the constructive partnership.

