2 People Dead, One’s Life in Danger Due to Road Accidents in the Past day in Bulgaria

May 17, 2017, Wednesday
pixabay.com

Two people died and one’s life was in danger due to road accidents in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.

A total of 19 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 22 people were injured.

In the capital Sofia, 183 minor and 3 serious road accidents were registered. Four people were injured in them.

Tags: sofia, Ministry of Interior, road accidents
