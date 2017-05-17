Tear Gas Fired at Greek Anti-Austerity Protest

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 17, 2017, Wednesday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tear Gas Fired at Greek Anti-Austerity Protest photo file: Btv

Greek riot police in central Athens have fired tear gas at protesting youths as anti-austerity protests turned violent, according to Ekathimerini.

Several dozen protesters hurled rocks and fired flares at police outside Parliament after peaceful marches involving around 12,000 people ended.

Nearby, protesting police officers blocked the entrance to a Finance Ministry building.

The marches occurred during a general strike against bailout-related spending cuts being debated in Parliament.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tear gas, police, Strike, greece
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria