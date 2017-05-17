Tear Gas Fired at Greek Anti-Austerity Protest

Greek riot police in central Athens have fired tear gas at protesting youths as anti-austerity protests turned violent, according to Ekathimerini.

Several dozen protesters hurled rocks and fired flares at police outside Parliament after peaceful marches involving around 12,000 people ended.

Nearby, protesting police officers blocked the entrance to a Finance Ministry building.

The marches occurred during a general strike against bailout-related spending cuts being debated in Parliament.