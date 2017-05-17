Tear Gas Fired at Greek Anti-Austerity Protest
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 17, 2017, Wednesday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
photo file: Btv
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Greek riot police in central Athens have fired tear gas at protesting youths as anti-austerity protests turned violent, according to Ekathimerini.
Several dozen protesters hurled rocks and fired flares at police outside Parliament after peaceful marches involving around 12,000 people ended.
Nearby, protesting police officers blocked the entrance to a Finance Ministry building.
The marches occurred during a general strike against bailout-related spending cuts being debated in Parliament.
- » Macedonian President Gives Mandate for Coalition Government
- » General Strike to Disrupt Services Across Greece
- » Romania With New Gas Field Worth USD 4B
- » Serbia Moves Migrants From Makeshift Belgrade Camps
- » Turkey Says US Arming Kurdish Syria Fighters 'Unacceptable'
- » Talat Xhaferi is Now Officially Chair of Macedonian Parliament
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)